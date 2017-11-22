Kate's radiant beauty look revealed: see photos Duchess Kate is set to welcome her third child in April

The Duchess of Cambridge repeatedly stuns us with her flawless beauty and style, and Wednesday was no different. The royal, who is pregnant with her third child, radiated a gorgeous glow as she stepped out in Birmingham alongside her husband, Prince William, for a day of engagements. With her brunette tresses left loosely around her shoulders, the 35-year-old drew attention to her striking eyes with subtle eyeshadow and lashings of black mascara. Her cheeks were tinted with rose coloured blush, while a slick of lip gloss rounded off her daytime look.

Kate, who has suffered with severe morning sickness throughout her pregnancy, appeared to be in great and relaxed spirits. It's clear the beloved royal has the pregnancy glow, something which comes from changes and increase of hormones during pregnancy. Here at HELLO! Online, we spoke to professional make-up artist and the founder of Blush + Blow, Bridget O'Keeffe, who stressed the importance of taking care of yourself from the inside out when you are pregnant. She explained: "It's so important for the health of your growing baby. The first trimester is supposed to be the most exhausting time in your life, so sleep and water are the two things that you should make sure you are having plenty of."

One of the suggestions to take care of your skin includes having facial massages. "Pregnancy massages are great with alleviating aches and pains while facials (that don't contain vitamin A) are not only relaxing but also help you get the glow," she shared. "Your hair gets richer and thicker during your pregnancy so take advantage of it with blow dries and deep conditioning treatments that will get your tussles bouncy and shiny. A fresh face of easy makeup can hide any pigmentation you might develop through hormonal changes. My favourite glowing, high coverage but very natural foundation is Jane Iredale's Glow Time. Its mineral content is extremely high which means that it's great for sensitive skin."