Is this Cheryl's most gorgeous close-up yet? See photo The 34-year-old singer looked absolutely stunning on Instagram

Cheryl looked her most beautiful yet as she posed for a close-up photo on Instagram. The picture, which was shared by celebrity hairstylist Dayaruci, showed the 34-year-old singer pouting at the camera as she playfully held up her fingers in a peace sign. The new mum showed no signs of sleepless nights as she radiated natural beauty in the snap. “#worthit,” Dayaruci wrote. Cheryl was being preened to perfection on a L’Oréal phootshoot by the celebrity hairstylist, whose clientele includes Nicole Scherzinger, Douglas Booth and Emma Stone.

The former X Factor judge has made a strong return to the spotlight, having taken a few months off for maternity leave earlier this year. She and her boyfriend Liam Payne, 24, welcomed their son Bear in March. The star has walked the catwalk in Paris, made a guest appearance on This Morning and helped Simon Cowell judge aspiring singers on The X Factor. Fans were stunned by her incredible showbiz comeback, and her flawless post-baby figure. She recently revealed that she used a live streaming service to help regain her trim and toned figure.

Cheryl looked stunning in the Instagram snap

"Tracy Anderson has a streaming service and it's heaven sent," Cheryl told Vogue. "I have a space in my house where I heat up the room and then just stream it and follow that." She continued: "I've always done Tracy Anderson. When I lived in the States, I went to Brentwood, to her studio, but the streaming is brilliant, so easy and you can do it in your living room." Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Kim Kardashian and Madonna have all endorsed the fitness pioneer in the past.

The star welcomed her son Bear in March

Also in the interview, the first-time mum spoke about her down-time with boyfriend Liam Payne and their son. "Nowadays my main way to relax is sleep," she admitted. "Since the baby was about seven weeks old he’s slept seven hours through and now he can sleep for 12, so I'm lucky. But the first time I had a massage, since the baby, I think I went to a dreamland. It's just me, Liam and the baby rocking around 24/7, so you don't have one second to yourself really, especially not in that first three months. They're so precious. So when someone said 'go for an hour', I was like, 'hallelujah!' I think that should be a gift to any new mother."