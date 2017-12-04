Tina O'Brien's fans are envious of her youthful looks as she poses in children's jacket The Coronation Street actress looked fresh faced in a new selfie posted on Instagram

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien shot to fame at the age of 13 for her role as Sarah Platt in the popular ITV soap. Now 34, the pretty actress looks barely any different – something which her fans were quick to compliment her after she uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram modelling a jacket from the children's section of Zara. The down-to-earth actress share a photo of her wearing a cosy looking number from the popular high street store, and explained to her followers that she had avoided wearing the colour pink until now as a result of getting mistaken for a teenager while in the USA – something which had put her off the girly shade.

Captioning the photo, Tina wrote: "I avoided pink for years after getting mistaken for a 13 year old at the ripe old age of 21 in America. But I'm getting on a bit now so shouldn't be getting knocked back for a bottle of prosecco any time soon... but if anyone looks inside my jacket things will get a bit embarrassing (kids section in #Zara ) sod it I love it #notgrowingup."

Tina O'Brien looked youthful in a pink Zara jacket

Tina's fans were quick to praise the photograph, with one writing: "You don't age," while another wanted to know her skincare regime. They asked: "What do you use on your skin make-up wise? You look so young your skin is flawless!" A third added: "You look amazing Tina." The Corrie actress also shared a hilarious snap of the inside of her children's jacket, which imcluded the message: "I love play and to have fun and weeekeeeends and rock music and sunny days," emblazoned in the lining.

Tina's jacket was from the children's section of Zara

Tina's alter-ego Sarah, meanwhile, is set for a less than cheery ride this week, after being told that her boyfriend Gary Windass has died in Ukraine. The news is set to bring more heartache to the Platt family, although it has been reported that all is not what it seems. It was reported by The Sun that Gary will be returning on Christmas Day having faked his own death. The source said: "To unexpectedly bring [Gary] back is a huge twist. Fans will love it."