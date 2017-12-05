Find the perfect presents for everyone with our Christmas Gift Guides We've done the hard work for you…

With Christmas less than three weeks away, now is the time to find the perfect gifts for your nearest and dearest (and maybe a few for yourself). Save yourself some of the stress and panic-buying with inspiration from our HELLO! Christmas Gift Guides, suitable for everyone from your fitness-loving friend to your beauty-obsessed sister!

We've got grooming goodies and whisky for dad, some amazing gadgets that everyone will love, along with toys and games that are sure to put a big smile on little ones' faces on Christmas morning. See all of our Christmas gift guides here, and watch the videos below for some extra inspiration.

Christmas gifts for her:

Loading the player...

Whether you're looking for your mum, sister, friends or girlfriend, there's something for everyone in our pick of women's gifts. Beauty products, trainers and one seriously fun home karaoke kit – you may be reluctant to give these away.

Christmas gifts for him:

Loading the player...

Treat the men in your life to something special with our pick of everything from grooming essentials and aftershave to David Beckham's Haig Club whisky and some special glasses to serve it in – all sure-fire winners.

The best jewellery gifts:

Loading the player...

Who wouldn't want to unwrap some beautiful jewellery on Christmas day? Our pick of dazzling necklaces, rings and bracelets make an extra special Christmas gift she won't forget.

Christmas gifts for foodies:

Loading the player...

You can't really go wrong with a foodie treat or bottle of bubbly at Christmas, and we've compiled some of the most indulgent chocolates, festive hampers and tipples that everyone will love. Fingers crossed they'll be up for sharing!