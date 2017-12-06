I'm A Celebrity star Georgia Toffolo's beauty secrets revealed The Made In Chelsea star is rocking the natural look in the jungle

Georgia Toffolo has been winning viewers over on I'm A Celebrity this year with her down-to earth attitude and her willingness to get stuck into those dreaded Bushtucker trials. The 22-year-old Made In Chelsea star - who is also known by her nickname 'Toff' - looks amazing in camp with radiant skin and glamourous hair. So what's her secret? We take a look at her beauty regime…

Georgia Toffolo is starring in I'm A Celebrity

Georgia's hair styling

Even in the Australian jungle, Georgia's long, blonde hair has the wow factor. According to The Mirror, the star prepared by visiting South London hair salon The Extensionist and had invisible tape hair extensions fitted, which discreetly sit on the scalp. The salon's ownder Olia Ctuz told the paper of Georgia's extensions: "She's going to put her hair in plaits to stop it from knotting, and I didn't put too many so there's less of a chance of it matting."

best meal of the day A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@toffgeorgia) on Nov 3, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Healthy diet

Georgia loves to keep her fans updated with her latest looks and projects on her Instagram page. The star recently posted a photo of her extremely healthy breakfast, captioning the snap: "Best meal of the day." The photo showed a plate of smoked salmon and poached eggs on toast with chilli jam and avocado spread on it. The star also had a healthy-looking green smoothie to accompany her delicious brekkie.

Natural beauty products

Georgia is a big fan of natural beauty products, frequently posting pictures of her latest finds on her Instagram page. The star recently showed fans her new favourite hair product, Coco Shine, which she reveals keeps her hair looking 'shiny and healthy'. She said: "It contains natural ingredients, is 100% cruelty free and vegan too!" Georgia also adores La Lune Noire tooth whitening powder. Georgia told her followers: "Only just stumbled upon @LaLuneNoireUK their natural tooth whitening power is incredible. No nasties! Vegan and cruelty free would recommend."

Sunday work out in the most beautiful @vaaralifestyle work out matching bra and sports pants 😋 A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@toffgeorgia) on Aug 13, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Fitness regime

The reason Toff can keep up with the tough camp life is down to her fit physique. Back in 2016, Georgia revealed to Celebsnow.co.uk that she has a trainer in London and she attends his ballet and points class in Fulham, which she says is fantastic for maintaining body shape. She revealed about her Made In Chelsea co-stars: " All the other girls on the show are really fit and the boys go to the gym every day so I’m like, "Oh God I need to keep up!"