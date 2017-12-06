Kim Kardashian announces new beauty competition show – find out more! The reality star is co-producing an exciting new make-up series

Kim Kardashian has announced the launch of her new beauty competition show called Glam Masters. The new series will air on Lifetime on 28 February, with Kim and TV star Diana Madison as executive producers and Laverne Cox set to host. Kim's make-up artist Mario Dedivanovix, fashion guru Zanna Roberts Rassi and make-up artist Kandee Johnson will judge on the show.

Kim shared the exciting news on her Twitter page, writing: "So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for #GlamMasters, the new beauty competition series I’m executive producing. Tune in to @lifetimetv on Feb 28!" Kim's followers can't wait for the new show, with many taking to Twitter to comment. One wrote: "I've been waiting for this! Excited about the judges!"

So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for #GlamMasters, the new beauty competition series I’m executive producing. Tune in to @lifetimetv on Feb 28! https://t.co/pq63zwdol9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2017

Alongside the announcement, Kim also posted a glam trailer video for the show, revealing the judges' names against an arty backdrop of models showcasing bright make-up trends. It's unclear if Kim will appear on the show herself and what the format of the competition is but if the popularity of her own beauty ranges are anything to go by, ratings are sure to be high.

Back in June, Kim launched her own make-up brand KKW Beauty and her new fragrance line recently sold out in just six days. Kim's devotees snapped up all the available bottles of the reality TV star's three new perfumes, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud, which are part of her KKW Beauty line and had a limited run.

Kim and husband Kanye West's daughter North is also showing a penchant for make-up like her mum. Kanye has reportedly banned Kim from helping little North from launching her own YouTube channel for make-up tutorials. "My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos," the reality TV star explained to WWD.com. "She was unboxing the My Little Pony Colour pop collection and I thought to myself, 'I wish I was recording this,' because her reaction was so funny. And then she did make-up on the My Little Pony (toy) that they gave and she said, 'Mum, I want to do a YouTube video.'" Mo