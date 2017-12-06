Duchess Kate stuns with natural beauty look in Manchester The Duchess looked happy and healthy at the Children's Media event

The Duchess of Cambridge was typically elegant as she arrived at the Children's Global Media Summit with her husband Prince William in Manchester on Wednesday. The royal couple were in good spirits as they met children at the event, with the Duchess looking radiant in a grey, checked patterned coat. Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, looked stunning as she greeted the public.

Duchess Kate wore her hair in a wavy style with natural make-up

The mum-of-two opted for a chic high-breasted coat and a red dress by brand Goat on the chilly day, teaming her outfit with black-high heal shoes and accessorising with some sweet silver drop earrings and a black clutch bag. Beauty-wise, Kate wore her hair in a glamourous, wavy style and opted for a natural make-up look. The Duchess is a fan of smoky eyes with a nude lip, which she chose again for this occasion, complemented with a rose blush on her cheeks.

Kate looked stunning in the grey, checked coat

Shortly after their arrival, William and Kate met some of the international delegates who will speak at the conference. The Duchess then joined a forum hosted by Sesame Street's Workshop, the charitable foundation of the famous children's TV show, on research commissioned into kindness – a method used to help very young children express issues of emotional wellbeing.

The previous evening Kate and William attended the Queen's annual winter party at Buckingham Palace. She wowed in the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, which was a favourite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The Duchess wore her hair up in a classic updo and chose to accessorize with striking diamond and pearl drop earrings. The royal wore an exquisite diamond necklace which added that extra sparkle.