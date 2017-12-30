﻿
Radiant Gwyneth Paltrow's must-have beauty product

The actress shared her favourite make-up item with her Instagram followers

by Sophie Hamilton

Gwyneth Paltrow's skin looks amazing! The 45-year-old actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a photo of her favourite beauty product of the moment. In the picture, we can see the actress applying a lipstick-style blush to her cheeks. Her sun-kissed skin looks flawless in the snap, with many of her followers commenting on her stunning natural make-up look. So what is the product Gwyneth is using?

Gwyneth Paltrow using her new favourite beauty product  

She wrote: "Literally playing with makeup waiting for everyone to arise for the almost last day of 2017! Obsessed with @juicebeauty flash luminizer in blush and luminous lip crayon in caramel. #organicmakeup #juicebeauty#nomakeupmakeup." Gwyneth is the Creative Director of make-up for the Juice Beauty brand, which makes plant-pigment make-up and skincare with organic ingredients. You can buy the Juice Beauty range online at naturisimo.com. The Flash Luminizer retails at £32.

The star's fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You look like your beautiful mother." A second said: "You don't even need make-up, you're a natural beauty." One follower told Gwyneth: "I’m honestly *living* for the Juice Beauty Exfoliating Peel Spray - it might just erase every bad decision I made in my 20’s."

Gwyneth recently shared anther photo of herself applying make-up from her range. Looking glamorous as ever, the star posted: "On my way to West Hollywood elementary for a special surprise and getting some help from @juicebeautyconcealer and lip #cleanbeauty#organicmakeup #femaleownedfriday." In the snap, the actress wears a dark brown smoky eye shadow, with long luscious lashes and a nude lip.

