Stacey Solomon has shared her shock after being told she needed Botox during a recent visit to a spa. During an appearance on Monday's Loose Women, the 28-year-old took the opportunity to hit out at beauty standards as she confessed she was left "feeling 170 years old" after a beauty therapist recommended the anti-aging fillers. "The therapist suggested to me that it was the right time in my life to start getting Botox and fillers," the TV star told the panel.

She added: "I don't have a problem with Botox and fillers but what I do have a problem with is a professional trying to convince me that I'm not good enough. I walked in there feeling fine, and I walked out of there feeling 170-years-old." The Loose Women panel was quick to reassure Stacey that she was "beautiful," with Ruth Langsford admitting that she too had felt pressure to think about combating signs of aging. "It is tempting sometimes, you look in the mirror and think 'ugh'. Especially in this industry," she said, later adding: "I'm so shocked at the amount of young women now who have these procedures and you all start looking the same."

On Sunday, Stacey took to her Twitter page to hit back at the unnamed dermatologist in a candid post. Sharing a close-up picture of her face, the mum-of-two tweeted: "Very proud to have said no to fillers and Botox today even though apparently I should 'start now before it's too late'... I chose the ability to show emotion and my age because getting older isn't shameful... so, sorry love you'll have to continue to look at this face forever."