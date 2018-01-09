Loading the player...

How to recreate Margot Robbie's glam Golden Globes look The I, Tonya star made a show-stopping red carpet appearance

Margot Robbie made an effortlessly glamorous red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday, wearing a gorgeous embroidered Gucci gown. And the I, Tonya star opted for a simple yet striking beauty look to complement the ensemble, wearing her hair in loose waves and adding a pop of colour with a statement berry lipstick. Here's how to recreate her look, with the help of Bobbi Brown make-up and GHD hair products…

MAKE-UP:

Amy Conway, Pro make-up artist, Bobbi Brown:

1. To prep the skin use the Skin Longwear Weightless Foundation, then to set the make-up go in with the Retouching Powder in Peach all the way over to give you that airbrushed finish.

2. Apply powder to give a really buildable, fullness to the brow, without it looking heavy or drawn on. Start by brushing at the root of the brow, brushing upwards and out to give a full, fluffy effect.

3. On the lid use the Longwear Shadow in Goldstone. This is to give a really natural, nude shadow with a hint of sparkle. On the eyes use the Longwear Gel Liner in Black Ink and gently smudge it out towards the outer corner of the eye to give a defined yet soft finish. Use the Smokey Eye mascara to create that really full lash effect.

4. To create a statement Hollywood lip, use a luxe lip colour. Prep the lip with a lip balm then go straight in using a lip brush to give definition and full coverage across the lip.

GALLERY: See the best-dressed celebrities from the Golden Globes

HAIR:

Amy Sontae, Global Educator, GHD:

1. Prep the hair using GHD Root Lift Spray and GHD Curl Hold Spray. Start by putting a deep side parting in and use an oval dressing brush and the GHD Air hairdryer to make sure that the hair is really smooth.

2. Then, section the hair diagonal backwards from the face. Use the GHD Platinum, keeping it in a line with the angle of the parting, so that when you twist around it gives a softer curl. Continue curling small sections until all of the hair has been styled.

3. Spray GHD Final Fix Hairspray onto a paddle brush and pull through the hair. Then use the side of the hairspray tin to help enhance the dip and wave.

See more hair and beauty features here.