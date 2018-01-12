Jada Pinkett Smith unveils dramatic new hairstyle New year, new hair for Jada Pinkett Smith!

Jada Pinkett Smith has decided to switch things up! Taking to Twitter this week, the 46-year-old unveiled a dramatic new hairstyle to her followers. She proudly flaunted her edgy asymmetrical bob, captioning a picture: "Then came 2018." Her husband Will Smith certainly approved of the new look, taking to his Instagram page to show off his wife's daring style. "I love her new cut, I had to show y'all," he said. Fans immediately rushed to post complimentary comments, with one writing: "Looking fabulous Jada!! I love it too!" Another remarked: "It's beautiful! We love you Jada & Will."

Will's cute post comes shortly after he paid tribute to his wife of 20 years as they marked their wedding anniversary. In a length post, he said: "20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here's what I've learned since." He added: "Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.

"I've learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities." The star concluded: Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth." The Hollywood stars first met in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, when Jada auditioned to be Will's on-screen girlfriend, but she ultimately lost out on the role. They started dating in real life the following year, and tied the knot two years later. The couple are proud parents to two children, 19-year-old Jaden and 17-year-old Willow.