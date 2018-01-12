David Beckham reveals his favourite beauty item he can't live without - and it's surprising! The ex-footballer is releasing a new grooming range

He's one of the world's most famous superstars with an incredible portfolio in sport, fashion and film! But now, David Beckham has provided fans a glimpse into how he maintains his handsome good looks. The 42-year-old, who has announced the launch of his new grooming brand House 99, revealed the one beauty product he relies on in order to stay looking young – the "occasional" face mask. "One thing I do love is a face mask," he told the American edition of Esquire magazine. "Which I do in private, and definitely don't put on Instagram! You know, getting in bed, putting the telly on, and putting a face mask on. When you've had a rough day, it makes you feel nice."

David Beckham has revealed his favourite beauty item

The retired footballer, who shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham, confessed that he doesn't always have the time to have a dedicated beauty regime. ''I haven't got an hour to spend in the morning on my complexion," he admitted. "I have four kids. I want it simple. I get up, shower, sometimes cleanse depending on what I did the night before." The star continued: "I moisturise always; I use some eye cream and some hand cream. Hair, I just get out of the shower and brush some product in. I do like a thickening shampoo. When you get to a certain age, it can help."

David's grooming collection, which consists of 21 products across haircare, skincare and bodycare, has been created in partnership with L'Oreal. House 99 was inspired from the year he married Victoria, when they welcomed their first son Brooklyn and it was also the season Manchester United won their famous Treble - when the team won three trophies that year. David released a statement which read: "I'm so excited to finally share House 99 with everyone around the world. For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It's about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look. I created House 99 to give people the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so."