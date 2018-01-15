Lisa Snowdon relaxes with 'painful-looking' facial acupuncture: 'I look like a pin cushion' The TV star shared her experience with facial acupuncture on Instagram

It's a beauty treatment loved by many celebrities across the world, with Lisa Snowdon being the latest star to give it a go! The 45-year-old recently took to her Instagram page to show some "painful-looking" pictures of herself getting a facial acupuncture. Despite having several needles stuck into her face, the presenter revealed that she was feeling "relaxed". Alongside the snaps, she wrote: "So I know I look like a pin cushion!! BUT I can promise you this did not hurt, a few of the needles in my ears and along my eyebrows were a tiny bit uncomfortable but once they were in, I felt nothing."

Lisa Snowdon is the latest star to try facial acupuncture

READ: Lisa Snowdon reveals her top tips for ultimate body confidence

Done under the careful watch of cosmetic acupuncturist, Sarah Bradden, TV star Lisa elaborated further: "After a full body diagnosis from looking at my tongue I had the most relaxing treatment that involved, a laser LED on my tummy to sooth my digestive system, a hydrating sheet mask over the needles as well as an LED eye mask and reflexology. A total whole body experience and my skin looked incredible after too." She added: "I'm definitely going to have more as it reminds the muscles where they need or used to be, so over time as well as treating the whole body it's super lifting and toning as well as rejuvenating for the skin."

Loading the player...

STORY: Lisa Snowdon dazzles in ZARA rainbow dress

The benefits of facial acupuncture can include the reduction and prevention of wrinkles and frown lines. The treatment can aid with improving the complexion by increasing the local circulation to the face. It is seen as a natural alternative to Botox, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston all being fans of the beauty fad.