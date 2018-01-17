Alex Jones reveals the £10 product that’s been helping her fight jet lag The One Show presenter has been suffering from jet lag following her trip to New Zealand

Alex Jones enjoyed an idyllic start to 2018 as she jetted off to New Zealand to visit husband Charlie Thomson's family. Unfortunately, The One Show presenter has since been suffering from jet lag, revealing on Instagram stories that she only had 45 minutes sleep on Tuesday night as a result. However, help might be at hand thanks to her sister-in-law's recommendation – a natural oil called Jetlag Pulse Point, by The Aromatherapy Co – costing just £9.79 ($16.95 AUD) from Australian store Homes N Things. It can also be shipped internationally.

Alex Jones has been trying out a new oil to fight off jet lag

The New Zealand-based company's oil is made up of rosemary – to keep you alert - and geranium – to help create a balancing effect for your mind and body, and states that it can relieve the effects of jet lag. Alex shared a photo of the oil on social media, captioning it: "Thanks sister-in-law for this…Not sure if it's working.. does anything after 45 mins sleep last night? Physiologically helping though."

Jet lag aside, Alex certainly made the most of her time away. The mother-of-one shared several pictures from her trip on social media, including a sweet snapshot of her son Teddy with his grandmother on the beach. The little boy – who turns one on 22 January – looked sweet dressed in a cap and fish print shorts and a T-shirt as he went for a paddle in the sea. "Making special memories in the sun. #grannyandted #auckland," she wrote next to the image.

The One Show's baby Teddy enjoyed spending time with his family in New Zealand

Alex also shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo at the start of her holiday, which showed her husband looking out at the ocean at his "happy place" on the beach. The picture was simply captioned: "My husband in his happy place. NZ, breath."

The holiday marked 11-month-old Teddy's second trip abroad. The little boy was taken to France for two weeks with his family back in the summer. Alex recently described 2017 as being the "best one yet," following the arrival of her son. The doting mum marked the end of the year by sharing a touching never-before-seen photo of her with Charlie and Teddy, which was taken in the hospital shortly after his arrival.