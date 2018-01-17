Fearne Cotton has an old Hollywood-inspired makeover – and she rocks it! The TV presenter emulated an old Hollywood film star on Wednesday

Fearne Cotton went "old school Hollywood" on Wednesday after taking inspiration from iconic Hollywood film stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford when it came to styling. The mother-of-two took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous headshot of herself looking every inch as glamorous as the iconic pair, wearing a polka dot vintage style turban, accessorised with statement gold and emerald drop earrings and a polka dot blouse. Beauty-wise, Holly Willoughby's best friend gave herself a defined brow, a flick of liquid liner across the edges of her eyelids and lashings of mascara to enhance her eyes. A peach lip and sweep of rose-hued blush completed her look.

RELATED: Fearne Cotton dazzles in rainbow sweater

Fearne Cotton took inspiration from Hollywood icons to create her look

Fearne told her followers that she had been inspired to try out the new look after watching episodes of drama series Feud – currently being shown on BBC Two - which looks at the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. She said: "Definitely haven’t been watching back to back Feud this week. #bettydavis #joancrawford#oldschoolhollywood #casual." Fans were quick to praise Fearne's look shortly after she uploaded the photo online. One told her: "I love this, you look fab!" while another said: "I literally love every style you wear! You look so cool!"

Loading the player...

Fashion throughout the years

RELATED: Fearne Cotton sports the most glamorous pyjamas ever

Fearne has been giving fans serious outfit envy lately, and last week treated her loyal followers to a gorgeous 'outfit of the day' selfie, showing off a stylish 'Rainbow' jumper by designer Olivia Rubin. The eye-catching sweater personified the mother-of-two's quirky and unique style and is priced at £70. The wife of Jesse Wood teamed her statement jumper with a pair of skinny jeans and her green metallic designer boots by high end designer Vivienne Westwood, priced at £325.

Fearne - pictured with her mum - is famous for her quirky sense of style

Last year, Fearne – mum to Rex, four, and Honey, two – proved her fashion credentials in the world of childrenswear after designing a collection for Boots Mini Club. The affordable range was launched in August 2017 – with prices starting from just £7.99. Fearne said of the line: "It's a dream to be able to combine two of my favourite things; fashion, and my kids. I'm a real perfectionist and the team at mini club are the same, so we've really pushed ourselves to create cool but wearable clothes that are affordable for parents too."