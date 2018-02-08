Kate Garraway, 50, reveals bizarre anti-ageing trick Would you try a fork-based facial?

Kate Garraway has opened up about the extreme lengths she goes to to fight the ageing process. The 50-year-old presenter revealed that she has tried out a fork facial, following in the steps of Madonna. Speaking about the slightly bizarre treatment on Good Morning Britain, Kate admitted: "I think I might have tried something similar... I've jabbed everything in my face!" She explained: "It's not just an ordinary fork, it's got micro-currents in it. The idea is that it makes your cells slightly distressed and that causes them to fight back and produce more collagen and plump your skin up. So, there is some science there."

Her co-hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid were quick to poke fun at the mother-of-two, with Ben asking if you could use any old fork from the kitchen drawer. "Does it work with pens?" asked Susanna, prodding her face with a biro.

"I've jabbed everything in my face!" Kate joked

The TV stars had been chatting about Madonna's skincare regime after the singer shared a video of herself having a fork-based facial. Posting a clip on Instagram, Madonna was seen lying down as her aesthetician Tarin Skillets worked her magic. "I'm just getting a facial right now from an aesthetician," the pop star was heard saying. "OK, her name is Skillets and she's really good at doing facials."

The Like a Virgin singer added: "It's amazing, look at this little facial happening with fork. Forks are really good, they tighten the skin. Have you tightened your face with a fork? Have you ever stabbed someone with a fork? I've done both. Anyway, it's crazy."

Madonna has also tried the fork-based facial

For those who can't quite afford the luxury of a professional treatment, Primark has released an amazing new gold face mask designed to give you total relaxation, for a mere 80p! The Golden Glow mask was first debuted on the store's Instagram page and fans have gone wild for the bargain beauty buy. Not only is the mask super affordable, it's also strikingly similar to the gold facemask that the Victoria's Secret models use.

