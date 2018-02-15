Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen look youthful at New York Fashion Week reunion! The model icons looked ageless in a new photo

Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen do not age! The Nineties supermodels bumped into each other at New York Fashion Week and shared a photo of their fun reunion on their Instagram pages. Is it just us or do they still look about 25? The pair posed for the snap with American musicians Michael Stipe of R.E.M. and singer Casey Spooner, delighting fans with their A-list get together. Cindy wrote: "You never know who you’ll run into at #NYFW @HelenaChristensen@MichaelStipe @CaseySpooner."

Photo credit: Instagram /Cindy Crawford

Cindy, 51, and Helena, 49, both looked fantastic for their age, showcasing flawless skin, stunning eye-makeup and hardly a wrinkle in sight! Cindy's hair looked gorgeous as ever, while Helena wowed with a cool pixie-style fringe. Helena posted the same snap on her social media, writing: "Just kids." One fan wrote: "Forever young… and wild at heart!" A second said: "New version of Abba" about the foursome. On Cindy's Instagram page, fans couldn't believe how youthful the former supermodels looked, with one posting: "Wow, Helena looks great." One follower said of Cindy: "You are the definition of stunning."

Mum-of-two Cindy also shared a snap of herself and her husband Rande Gerber on a date night in New York, celebrating Valentine's Day. She wrote: "Still my Valentine after all these years. Love you always @RandeGerber. Fun being back in NY with you again — where we first fell in love!" The famous model showed she can still carry off the natural look, appearing with minimal makeup in the photograph.

Helena has shared several close-up snaps on her Instagram page recently; just two days ago she posted a stunning selfie showing her gorgeous makeup look – shimmery eyes, a nude lip and hint of blush on her cheeks. One fan wrote: "Are you 25??" Another said: "I wish I looked like you." One follower summed up the words on everyone's lips when they posted: "God you’re actually ageless... sell the secret & help those most in need."

