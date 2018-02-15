This £5.99 Charcoal Mud Mask by Aldi has everyone talking The supermarket has launched a mask to rival GlamGlow

It's all about the face mask right now! Celebrities Cat Deeley, Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens are all fans of the GlamGlow range of masks, pried at £42, often posting snaps on Instagram of themselves using the premium beauty products. Now, Aldi has brought a similar face mask to the high street, and shoppers are going crazy for it! The popular supermarket is selling the Lacura Charcoal Mud Mask for just £5.99 and it has proved such a hit, it's already sold out online. One Aldi customer tweeted: "Seriously, the face mask is an AMAZING dupe for a glam glow one." The face mask is still available to buy in Aldi stores.

The Aldi website reveals that the Lacura Charcoal Mud Mask gives you radiant skin and reduces the appearance of imperfections. The mask is said to be a black shade on application, before turning "clear and foamy once water has been applied". It is designed to help remove excess oils and gently exfoliate the skin and minimize pores, containing Glycolic acids and clay and charcoal powder, plus coconut, bamboo & eucalyptus oil extracts.

Cat Deeley in a GlamGlow mask Photo credit: Instagram/ Cat Deeley

One review of the mask reads: "This product is another go too in my routine. Couldn't wait to buy it and when I used it once I went back the next day to buy another. It left my skin with a glow and feeling tighter. I love the whole concept of mud products and am so glad Aldi are doing this range."

The store has also released a Charcoal Beauty Set, priced £15.26, which contains a face wash, wipes, mask and makeup remover. Beauty bloggers are already raving about the Charcoal Cleanser online, so watch this space. Aldi says the product "will also help to reduce the appearance of imperfections". Simply apply to the face before adding water to exfoliate and clean the skin.