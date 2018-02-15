Blake Lively and Emily Blunt showcase glamorous side swept hairstyles at NYFW The actresses looked amazing at the Michael Kors show

Actresses Blake Lively and Emily Blunt made quite the stylish pair when they stepped out in New York on Valentine's Day. The A-list ladies were attending the Michael Kors fashion show at New York Fashion Week, wowing onlookers with their stunning outfits and matching hairstyles. Both Blake and Emily wore their long, blonde hair in glamorous side-swept looks, reminiscent of old school Hollywood. It's a classic style often favoured by celebrities and it was the perfect choice for both ladies.

Blake and Emily wore very different outfits to the fashion show: Blake was breath-taking in a red, patent coat, white shirt and tie and coordinating high heels with adorable red love hearts. While Emily chose a quirky look, wearing a green and white striped T-shirt tucked into a blue, green and white floral skirt. She finished her look with sweet, summery sandals.

On Blake's Instagram page, she posted several snaps of her Valentine's Day look. Besides one close-up shot, she wrote: "Thank you @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @enamelle for gettin’ me glammed up. I love you each. 11 years strong!" Rod Ortega is the hair stylist responsible for the actress' stunning side-swept hair. On his Instagram page, one follower posted: "She looked so fab, as always! Love her every hair style." Another said: "I want my hair to be that long."

Just a day earlier, Blake, 30, took to her Instagram page to showcase her post-baby body. Sharing a photo of herself working out with a personal trainer, Blake said: "Turns out you can't lose the 61lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kicking my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud." Blake welcomed her daughter Ines in September 2016, and also has a three-year-old daughter called James.