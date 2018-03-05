Oscars 2018: see the stars getting ready before the red carpet See what the stars looked like before they hit the red carpet

The Oscars 2018 has finally arrived, and the stars were busy spending the day getting ready for Hollywood's most prestigious Awards evening. From Award-nominees like Allison Janney to supermodel Heidi Klum, the stars of the evening were quick to reveal the behind-the-scenes preparation for their dazzling beauty looks, showing just how much work goes into those fabulous red carpet appearances! Preparing for the evening, where she was nominated for her role as Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya, Allison shared a clip of herself with her hairstylist, Jill Crosby, as she received a stunning blow dry. She captioned the video: "Little by little we go teeheehee."

Allison prepping with her hair stylist

Meanwhile, Heidi showed off her stunning manicure while using a pale nude OPI gel by Tom Bachik, and shared a hyper lapse video of her whole, amazing transformation, showing how she had her hair and makeup done by Linda Hay and Wendy Iles. She jokily captioned the video: "Lots of hair and makeup."

Heidi shared a video of her Oscar prep

As for Nicole Kidman, her hairstylist Kylee Heath shared some of the tools she was planning on using on the Big Little Lies star's blonde locks, including a Dyson hairdryer. She captioned the photo: "It’s go time #oscars2018. @dysonhair @andotherstories I am proud to be a #dysonpartner and to be using #andotherstories #hair #nicolekidman."

Nicole's stylist shared a snap of her tools

Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran shared a photo of herself dressed in a hoodie winking to the camera while her stylist began working on her hair, and posted a message thanking her "glam squad". She wrote: "HAPPY OSCARS DAY! That’s what most people are celebrating today, but I also consider this day GLAM SQUAD APPRECIATION DAY! I think every actor can agree that we are nothing without our glam teams.. YOU GUYS. For real, anyone can look red-carpet ready if they have a team of eight+ people getting them ready! It takes A TON of behind the scenes work, and although I’m enjoying every moment, I’m cognisant of perpetuating an unattainable ideal... That’s why I think it’s important to be transparent about this process! I’m a lucky girl, and I have THE BEST glam team, but y’all know I DO NOT LOOK LIKE A RED CARPET GIRL EVERY DAY."

Kelly Marie winked for the camera