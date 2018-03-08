Lorraine Kelly looks amazing in makeup-free selfie inspired by Helen MIrren The TV host shared the before-and-after snap on social media

Good on Lorraine Kelly for going bare-faced to inspire her fans! The TV presenter shared two brave before-and-after photos on her show's Twitter page, showing her makeup-free and glammed up. The star revealed how her selfies were inspired by film star Helen Mirren, who recently shared her own makeup-free snap as she prepared for the Oscars. Lorraine, 58, looks absolutely fantastic in the natural picture, her skin clear and radiant, and much younger than her age. The caption read: "Inspired by Helen Mirren, here's @reallorraine's makeup-free selfie! Send us yours."

Lorraine's before-and-after makeup selfies

Lorraine's Twitter followers quickly followed suit and uploaded their own befor-and-after makeup snaps in support. One wrote: "Gorgeous," and another said, "And wouldn't it be just brilliant Lorraine if every model and "social media influencer" did the same thing as you to show young women AND men, that everyone can look a million dollars when their hair and makeup is done to perfection."

The morning TV host paid a wonderful tribute to actress Helen with her selfie shots. Helen, 72, showed off her own age-defying complexion when she shared her makeup-free snap on her Instagram page. The British star posted a picture of herself sitting in her hair and make-up chair before her glam squad worked their magic.

Helen Mirren showed off her flawless complexion in a stunning makeup-free selfie

"Oscar night before," she simply captioned the snap. She then uploaded a post-transformation photo, with her face made up with lashings of black mascara and smoky eyeshadow. "And after... with the help of those in the photo," Helen explained.

The star also posted a snap with her glam squad

Helen's now famous selfie came after she urged women not to get too "obsessed" with the small details when applying make-up. The Queen actress recently told Byrdie: "I am very used to putting makeup on and I actually love doing my own makeup. I love sitting down in front of my huge blow-up mirror and putting on my makeup. A tip for putting on makeup is to always look at yourself from a distance and keep referring to the distance that most people would be looking at you because sometimes you can get too obsessed with the detail when you look too close."