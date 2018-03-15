You'll never guess the extreme lengths Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock go to for beauty Would you like to try this facial yourself?

When it comes to beauty treatments, there's no denying that A-listers are willing to try anything. In a new interview with Vogue Australia, Cate Blanchett has revealed that she and Sandra Bullock became huge fans of a rather bizarre facial during the filming of Ocean's 8. "Sandy [Sandra] Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise," the Hollywood star explained. "It's something - I don't know what it is... there's some enzyme in it."

Cate Blanchett has opened up about her bizarre facial

Beautician Georgia Louise later explained to MailOnline that the unusual treatment itself contains stem cells cultivated from the foreskins of Korean baby boys. This stem cell is then rejuvenated and infused into the skin using a special microneedling technique. Meanwhile, Cate and Sandra are not the only ones who use interesting methods to achieve flawless skin. Gwyneth Paltrow previously revealed that has had bee stings to improve her radiant complexion, telling New York Times: "I've been stung by bees. It's a thousands of years old treatment called apitherapy. People use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring. It’s actually pretty incredible if you research it. But, man, it’s painful."

WATCH: First look of Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in Ocean's 8 trailer

Loading the player...

Cindy Crawford has previously revealed that she likes to spray milk on her face to keep her hydrated while Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoys rubbing strawberries on her teeth to clean and whiten them. She explained: "The juice or pulp of strawberries contains malic acid which serves as an astringent and can lighten surface stains." Scarlett Johansson has also admitted that she cleanses her face with cider vinegar. The star said: "I researched natural skincare and found that apple cider vinegar is really effective. Using it as a toner can be harsh, but if you have breakouts it can be really healing."

MORE: The facial that Kim Kardashian and Kate Garraway have to stay looking young