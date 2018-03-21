Why Kim Kardashian gets late night facials The star mum is making me-time a priority

Kim Kardashian's life may look glamorous but even she finds it hard to schedule in me-time. The mum-of-three has confessed to getting late night facials to keep sane now she is busy running around after her children North, Saint and Chicago. Speaking to Glamour, Kim, 37, explained that devoting time for a spot of pampering is not quite as simple as it was pre-kids but she refuses to go without her favourite beauty treatments.

The model and TV star said: "Like last night at 10:00 P.M., I went to get a facial. I was like, OK, I’ve put all the kids to bed - I have to take care of myself. I really needed this facial, and I’ll go to bed at midnight tonight. Even my sisters think I’m crazy because I’ll take the time to do that when most people won’t, or I’ll get up at 5:00 A.M. and workout before the kids get up."

It's refreshing to hear that despite Kim's A-list lifestyle, she faces the same challenges as the rest of mums. In the interview, she even reveals that she sometimes doesn't wash her hair for four days because she doesn't have time. We're with you Kim! She added that while her schedule is so full-on, pamper time is a top priority for her to keep her sanity.

Speaking of her beauty routine now she's a mum, Kim revealed that she uses more concealer now to cover up those eye bags due to sleep deprivation. The star, who has recently launched her own three-step concealer kit, says she finishes covering those pesky under-eye circles with some pressed powder. She also told the publication that she is super-fast at getting ready now she has kids and can do her makeup in just 10 minutes.

In February, Kim shared a live video of herself on Instagram Stories receiving a non-surgical, micro-treatment which uses a gentle electrical current to tighten up the face, using double prongs. The mum captioned the in-depth video: "Late Night Facial @traciemartyn". Tracie Martyn can be overheard on the video explaining to Kim that the microcurrent facial helps with "tightening, firming and lifting. It’s great at strengthening the skin. It also works around the eyes to de-puff".