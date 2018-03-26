Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall seen for the first time since confirming pregnancy Dec and Ali are expecting their first baby together!

Declan Donnelly's wife Ali Astall appeared to be in great spirits as she stepped out on Monday morning, just hours after the couple confirmed they're expecting their first baby together. Smiling as she passed by, the 40-year-old looked in great health as she headed to her local train station in London. Dressed in a chic blush pink coat, she kept her outfit simple with black jeans and a plain jumper over a white shirt. Ali, who has been married to Dec since 2015, works as a talent manager for both her husband and Ant McPartlin.

Ali Astall was seen out and about in London on Monday

On Sunday evening, Dec shared his exciting news of Ali's pregnancy with his Twitter followers, after much speculation in the press. "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it.D x," he wrote. Sources have told The Sun that Ali has passed the 12 week mark of her pregnancy and that the pair were delighted.

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall: a closer look at the parents-to-be's love story

Loading the player...

Dec's celebrity friends have since tweeted their congratulations, with Cat Deeley - who used to front SMTV Live with Ant and Dec - posting: "Congratulations! Lovely news.... three is the magic number." David Walliams joked: "One thing Dec @antanddec should be concerned about is that at just six months old his baby is going to be bigger than he is." News of the pregnancy comes after a rollercoaster week for Dec. Last weekend, his partner-in-crime Ant was arrested for drink-driving following a car crash in Richmond. Since then, Ant has gone to rehab and Dec has announced he will present the last two Saturday Night Takeaway shows on his own - something he hasn't done before.

MORE: Fans congratulate Dec and Ali on their baby news