It seems that the good genes run in the Hemsworth family. Not only are the three Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Liam and Luke, incredibly attractive, but it seems their mother could easily pass as their sister! Thor actor Chris shocked his more than 15 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday when he shared a picture of himself with his parents at the Commonwealth Games in Australia – and all fans could talk about was how youthful mum Leonie looked.

"Commonwealth games with Mum dad and @emerysurfboards#gc2018 yeoooooooow!!," he captioned a photo which show the trio sitting together in the grandstand at Gold Coast's Commonwealth Games.

Chris Hemsworth with his parents Leonie and Craig

Fans were quick to comment on Leonie's good looks, saying: "Wow! Your mum looks more like your sister! Good genes!." Another commented: "I know where your good look comes from, definitely your mum & dad." A third follower quipped, "Wow your parents look so young!," while a fourth said, "We know why you are handsome ahhhh DNA".

Other's couldn't help but notice the resemblance between Chris and his dad Craig, saying: "Ridiculous how much you look like your dad." " You look soooooo much like your dad!" another one stated.

Hemsworth brothers Chris and Liam usually pose with their mum and dad

Chris is very close to his family, who all live in Australia, where he also resides with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, India, Tristan and Sasha. The actor, 34, has previously spoken about Leonie - a retired English teacher, who has also worked alongside her husband Craig for the Australian Childhood Foundation - crediting her for getting him his role in Thor, by reading the part of Odin for him ahead of the auditions. "She must have nailed it, because it got me back in the room," Chris explained to Vanity Fair back in 2017.

