Kylie Jenner debuts hair transformation as she steps out with baby Stormi The star is rocking her post-pregnancy haircut

Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram to show off a new shorter hair cut, as she stepped out for a stroll with baby daughter Stormi on Friday. This is the first time we've seen the star's new style since she chose to remove her hair extensions to rock a classic shoulder-length style post-pregnancy. Since having her first daughter in February, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been rocking waist-length locks, but it seems the new mother is leaning towards a more carefree look for the upcoming summer months.

Kylie showed off a shorter hairstyle as she took Stormi out for a stroll

It wasn't just the glimpse into the reality star's new hair look that got fans talking - her head-to-toe Fendi outfit, which she wore to match her lavish designer baby buggy, also turned heads. From what we can tell, the swanky Fendi pram is an exclusive model given to Kylie from the fashion house, made in collaboration with luxury stroller-makers Inglesina - from whom buggies of this style can set you back a hefty $1400.

Alongside her new bob hair cut, the star decided to twin with her baby daughter in a matching mini dress and bum bag, which both sported the designer's classic 'F' print. She accessorised the look with Acne Studio's Dinila boots and white ankle socks to keep comfy as she pushed her daughter along in the sun. "Stormi strolls," she captioned the snap, prompting lots of adoring comments from her millions of followers - and a few of her celebrity friends, too.

The star had previously been rocking long extensions

"I'll have a baby if I can borrow that," A-list hairdresser Jen Atkin joked, while Gigi Hadid posted numerous heart emojis. Paris Hilton commented: "Love this!!" and Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote: "Oh hey mommy."

Kylie recently gave fans another glimpse into her life by sharing some photos of her lavish Los Angeles home on Snapchat - showing off a luxurious newly-decorated living room with an open marble fireplace and gold-detailed coffee table. She also gave a sneak peek into Stormi's nursery, showing a pink wall-mounted heart adorned with various types of butterflies. "I love her room," she told fans.