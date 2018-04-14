Rochelle Humes arrives at Coachella with the ultimate festival hairstyle We're so going to try this…

Rochelle Humes has headed stateside for the star-studded Palm Springs Coachella festival, and is already giving the A-listers a run for their money with a beautiful beaded hairstyle. The star, who has enlisted the help of celebrity hair stylist Patrick Wilson to style her curly tresses while she attends the festival, has stuck to her rule of embracing her natural texture for the look - which sees a section of her hair flattened to the side, adorned with rose gold beads.

Rochelle's beaded festival style

The ghd ambassador has explained how he created the look: "I prepped the hair with heat protect spray, then dried with a diffuser to enhance the natural texture," he said. "I then used the tip of the ghd Creative Curl Wand to add definition throughout the hair, and created a deep side-parting on one side and sectioned it into five."

He added: "I secured each section with clear elastics, pulling the hair back to form a diamond shape. I added the rose gold beads to cover the elastic, then finished with a spritz of ghd Final Fix Hairspray."

Rochelle shared some behind-the-scenes secrets on her Instagram stories

Before jetting off the the sunshine state, Rochelle and her husband Marvin recently celebrated a joint birthday party, since the pair's special days are very close to each other. The Saturdays star showcased their impressive birthday feast in an Instagram post, revealing they had enlisted Grape & Fig to cater for their friends and family.

Rochelle turned 29 in March, and Marvin arranged the best surprise for her special day, which included taking her for a spa day at The Dorchester. The former JLS singer also shared a sweet message to his wife on social media, writing: "Even in this photo I’m still questioning how I managed to have you on my arm! I love you and am so proud of you more and more everyday..you deserve all the happiness in the world and I will forever continue to play my part to give you that."

Rochelle surprised Marvin on his birthday

Marvin celebrated his 33rd birthday only three days earlier, with Rochelle paying him a surprise visit at work while he was presenting The Official Vodafone Big Top 40. The star entered the studio with cake, balloons and childhood photos of Marvin to decorate the room with. Aw!

