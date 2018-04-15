Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby reveals some exciting news that you are going to love The This Morning host made an exciting announcement on Sunday

Is there anything Holly Willoughby can't do? The This Morning host – who has been keeping a low profile on social media over the Easter holidays – made an exciting announcement on Instagram on Sunday, telling her followers that she is set to launch her own lifestyle brand! The brand is called Truly, and focuses on home, fashion, mother and baby, wellness, living and travel. Sharing a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself and the brand's logo, Holly revealed that it will launch in the Autumn, and encouraged people to sign up to the website's mailing list to stay up to date.

She wrote: "So...finally I get to tell you about something I’ve been working on passionately and secretly for a long time... This is TRULY, my new lifestyle brand that launches in the Autumn. I’d love you to be part of the Truly family so please register here truly.co.uk (find the link in my bio above) to find out more and keep updated on all things TRULY. Let the adventure begin!"

Holly Willoughby has been working on lifestyle brand Truly

The star's celebrity friends were quick to show their support, with Loose Women panellist Lisa Riley and Holly's stylist Angie Smith liking the post, while Nicole Appleton commented: "Beauty!" The website so far describes the brand as being about "beautiful things that are of the highest quality, surprisingly affordable and designed to make your life easier".

Holly hinted at the news on Saturday after sharing pictures of her latest photoshoot with Telegraph Fashion on Instagram, where she used the hashtag Truly. News also surfaced of the brand in 2017, when it was revealed that Holly would be teaming up with Dragons' Den entrepreneur and friend Peter Jones to set up the firm.

Holly has many strings to her bow!

This is the latest of Holly's projects outside of presenting. The 37-year-old has her own range of bedding and soft furnishings with Dunelm, and previously had a homeware range at BHS before it closed it stores. Holly also has had a clothing line with Very and written a series of children's books, School for Stars, which she co-writes with her sister Kelly.