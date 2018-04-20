The striking similarity between Meghan Markle, Duchess Kate and Princess Diana you've never noticed before It's uncanny!

There have been plenty of ways that Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge have shown an affinity to the late Princess Diana, mother of their partners Prince Harry and Prince William. But there is no similarity more uncanny than a feature we've noticed all three royal beauties have in common - a distinctive mole just above their upper-lip. Now, we're no relationship experts, but aren't there countless theories that men go for women that physically resemble their mothers in some way?

Princess Diana's iconic upper-lip beauty spot

Princess Diana's distinctive beauty spot was on the left side of her upper lip, which she - quite rightly - often left on show rather than cover it with makeup for her public appearances. If you look closely at Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle, who is also known for showing off her pretty freckles, you'll notice that the star has a mole in exactly the same place.

Meghan has a distinctive mole in exactly the same place

Kate, meanwhile, also has the distinctive mark - on the right side, just above her upper lip. In fact, it's so much of a signature feature that the Duchess' waxwork at Madame Tussauds underwent a last-minute change before it went on display in London in 2012 - because the sculpters wanted to get the feature just right.

Were Harry and William subconsciously attracted to Kate and Meghan because of their similarities to Diana? Possibly, but we're certain it was their shared passion for charity work and social change that did it on the whole - though the the two have also had countless style-twinning moments with their late mother-in-law.

Kate's beauty mark is on the right side of her upper-lip

Just recently, it was revealed that Duchess Kate is a fan of the very same classic trainers as the People's Princess - and she often takes fashion notes from Diana in her jewellery and accessories (not to mention her iconic sapphire engagement ring, which of course was originally Diana's). Prince Harry himself has spoken of Meghan's similarity to his mother, meanwhile - he told the BBC on announcing their engagement: "Oh, they'd be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me. But then, as I said, [they] would have probably been best friends."

Research by Margaret Holder

