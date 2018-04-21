Susanna Reid posts a makeup-free selfie – and fans can't believe how naturally stunning she is We need to know her secret!

Susanna Reid took to Instagram on Friday to post a stunning makeup-free selfie – prompting fans to rush to comment on her flawless complexion. Using the post to promote her fundraising for charity #RunWithGeorge, an initiative to raise money for Alder Hey Children's Hospital, the star wrote: "Post-run, cooled down! I nominate @judgerinder to @runwithgeorge. www.runwithgeorge.com ……………… (#NoMakeup #NoFilter #AllTheFlaws)." The Good Morning Britain presenter looked happy and radiant in the snap, showing off her natural beauty.

Fans couldn't believe that Susanna felt she was exposing her flaws, as they rushed to compliment her makeup-free look. "What flaws, you are gorgeous," one follower wrote, while another said: "You look beautiful even without make up on." It seems the star has decided to stop filtering her makeup-free selfies, as she previously admitted on Good Morning Britain that she had added 'glow filters' in the past.

MORE: Susanna Reid clashes with royal biographer over sensational Prince Charles claims

On Saturday, the mother-of-three decided to counter her previous post with a snap of a newly-applied pretty and glowing makeup look, writing, "Spot the difference…#Timetomakeup #Fullfacemakeup #allmadeup." Once again, her 173,000 followers were quick to shower her with compliments. "You look beautiful with make up and without make up, you're a natural beauty," one wrote.

Susanna is just as well-loved for her fashion as her beauty looks, often showcasing her enviable outfits on Instagram. Earlier in April, she went matchy-matchy alongside fellow Good Morning Britain hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin in a trio of midi dresses – showing that the ITV presenters have a clear-cut style rule for their on-air duties.

READ MORE: Susanna Reid's amazing £10 red high heels!

The stylish presenter once again caused a frenzy back in February when she interviewed supermodel Naomi Campbell on the show. The presenter and the supermodel, both 47, chatted about body image before posing together on the sofa. Susanna then uploaded a snap of the pair to her Instagram account along with the caption 'Born in 1970'. Fabulous at almost-50!

WATCH BELOW: Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid aged by 40 years