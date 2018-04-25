Serena Williams has some lovely things to say about Kate Middleton after welcoming new son Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child on Monday

Just hours after welcoming her third child into the world, the Duchess of Cambridge surprised fans when she appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing, looking absolutely incredible. And since the appearance, mothers across the globe have debated over the flawless photographs - including tennis champion Serena Williams. "I was really busy, but I saw the baby, and Kate was dressed, and I was like, 'Oh, maybe she had him a couple days ago,'" she told PopSugar on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless just hours after giving birth

She added: "That's one heck of a woman! Let me tell you - I was not in heels [after I gave birth]. I thought she gave birth maybe two days before! Wow." Prince William, 35, and Kate, 36, welcomed their newborn son, whose name has yet to be revealed, on Monday morning. Moments later, the mum-of-three posed for pictures outside the St Mary's Hospital in Paddington with her little boy. Meanwhile, Serena returned to the tennis court a mere five months after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in September 2017 - the sports star also won a Grand Slam while pregnant.

Serena, 36, recently opened up about the possibility of more children in her future. Speaking to ET about expanding her family, she said: "I definitely want two [kids], God willing. But right now, I want tennis as well. So, I'm going to wait and see what happens. It's definitely not easy. I have this undying drive to be the best that I can be. Whether it's [being] a mum or playing tennis or doing my designing. I just want to do the best that I can."

Serena is a proud mother to daughter Alexis Olympia

The new mum appeared to be relishing motherhood, admitting that she is "never a day" without her little girl. "I've always wanted to be a mum but I never seemed to have time with my career," she explained. "Then, it just happened, and I just dove right in. It's so natural for me. I love it. I love her so much. We have a great little family going on... Working motherhood is real. It's so real. But I have my priorities and Olympia is that. And Alexis works all the time as well. But I'm never a day without Olympia. She's my priority and everyday I need to be home with her. I don't wanna miss any moments with her."

