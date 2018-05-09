Meghan Markle's former 90210 co-star pregnant with first child The 90210 family is expanding!

Congratulations to Shenae Grimes! The actress, who starred opposite Meghan Markle in 90210, has confirmed she is expecting her first child with husband Josh Beech - a baby girl. Confirming the happy news to People, the 28-year-old shared: "I can't believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can't wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime." In the accompanying photoshoot, Shenae proudly showed off her blossoming baby bump as she posed with her husband of nearly five years.

90210 star Shenae Grimes is expecting her first child with husband Josh Beech

The star, who played Annie Wilson in the hit American drama, went on to explain how her partner would make a fantastic father. "I feel like being a father was something Josh was put on this planet to do, and I'm thrilled that we're welcoming a daughter because I know how special the bond between my mum and I has always been," she added, while Josh remarked: "She is such an incredible mama to me and I'm so excited to share everything she's instilled in me and taught me with our baby girl!"

In 2013, Shenae stunned fans when she tied the knot to British Model Josh in a striking black Vera Wang dress. "I now pronounce us Mr. and Mrs. Beech! Ahhh! Xx @iamjoshbeech" the star tweeted at the time. They married in a small unconventional ceremony just outside London. In her blog, the expectant mother confessed that the pregnancy was more of a "surprise". She wrote: "[The pregnancy] wasn't totally planned but we decided to let the fates determine when the timing was right for us to hope on this ride of a lifetime and evidently, they thought the time was now and I couldn't agree more."

