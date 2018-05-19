Who was Meghan Markle's glam squad for her wedding day? We reveal all! That's quite a team…

Meghan Markle had the world well and truly watching when she stepped out on her royal wedding day this Saturday - and while her finished look was the ultimate show-stopper, there was, of course, a team of loyal beauty whizzes working behind the scenes to make sure she looked picture-perfection. After months of speculation over how modern Meghan would wear her hair to marry Prince Harry, she opted for a low, twisted up-do for the big moment, teamed with a beautifully natural makeup look to let her Givenchy gown do the talking. But who were the glam squad geniuses behind her big moment?

Meghan's stunning bridal beauty look

Hair by: Serge Normant

Prince Harry's new wife's hairstyle-of-choice was certainly one of the biggest beauty talking-points in the run-up to the wedding - with Meghan surprising royal-watchers on a number of occasions with her messy buns, loose waves and modern, relaxed styling. The man behind her look for the big day was in fact Serge Normant - who is well-known for doing the hair of Sarah Jessica Parker, amongst others. The finished look was the perfect balance between royal bride and modern woman, if we do say so ourselves.

Makeup by: Daniel Martin

Meghan worked with Dior ambassador Daniel Martin to create the soft, glowing look which has become her signature since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. Focusing on flawless skin, subtly defined eyes and a pretty nude lip, the pair are apparently old friends and worked together very closely to decide on the look - having collaborated before for various photoshoots. It's thought that the MUA used some of the brand's most iconic products on the day.

Makeup artist Daniel Martin

Skincare by: Sarah Chapman

During the preparations for the wedding, Meghan reportedly chose to continue having treatments from her loyal London facialist, Sarah Chapman - whose salon the new royal was spotted leaving just before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. So, her incredible glowing skin was down to more than just a great highlighter. Figures.

