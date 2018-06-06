This is why Victoria Beckham looks younger than she did four years ago Genius.

We've always been envious of Victoria Beckham's smooth, seemingly poreless skin and flawless makeup looks, but recently, our very own Posh Spice has been looking more incredible than ever. In fact, if you look back on photographs of the mum-of-four just a few years ago, you might even think she looks older than than she does now. We're pretty sure she doesn't have a time machine, so what's Mrs Beckham's secret?! Lucky for us, her makeup artist has spilled her secrets…

Victoria pictured in 2014 (left), and 2018 (right)

A-list MUA Wendy Rowe, who is artistic consultant at Burberry Beauty, actually did VB's makeup for Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding - so she certainly knows a thing or two about creating her go-to look. But if we look back at how Victoria used to wear her makeup, to now, you'll notice a few subtle changes.

While Mrs Beckham's favourite lip look used to be a flat matte nude, newer snaps show that she now favours slightly over-lining her pout, to give a much fuller look. Wendy told Byrdie of the change: "We use Burberry Lip Colour Contour [to create] a fuller lip in the middle, which gives you the same polished feeling of a lipstick but without looking like you've got lipstick on."

Next up, brows - the fashion designer used to famously wear a strong, straight shape, but has recently added a bit of an arch, to give a softer look. She's even toned down her eye makeup, ditching her signature brown smokey eye for a more subtle version. "We do dark kohl around the base of the lash [line], keeping the eyelid quite open and then do several coats of mascara for super-long, voluminous lashes. I also use a beige eyeliner to widen the eye," Wendy says.

When it comes to complexion, Victoria used to be partial to some contouring to sculpt her (already incredible) cheekbones - whereas now she's choosing cheek-plumping blushes and sheer, glowing foundations. "Victoria has great skin, and I use my Burberry favourites: Burberry Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base and Burberry Cashmere Concealer," Wendy added.

Victoria ditched the contour and kept her beauty look soft for the royal wedding

And while the Spice Girl has openly talked about her struggle with acne in the past, it's fair to say her complexion is looking better than ever, too - which is partly down to one product. "I wash my face in the shower, I use the Lancer The Method Polish," she previously told Into The Gloss. "It's fantastic—it's quite grainy and abrasive. I can feel my face tingling afterwards. It's the best scrub I've found because it really stimulates the skin. You can use it twice a day, but for me it really depends on what photoshoots I'm doing. Usually every few days I add it in to get that surface layer of skin off. … My skin used to be so problematic and [Dr Lancer's] the one who finally got it sorted."