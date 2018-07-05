Loose Women's Carol McGiffin reveals surprising facelift: see the result It's been five years since she last made her appearance on Loose Women

Carol McGiffin surprised Loose Women viewers when she unveiled the results of her facelift upon her return to the show on Thursday's episode. The 58-year-old, who left the panel five years ago, was quick to address her transformation, telling the audience: "I only had it three weeks ago. So if you're looking at me thinking I look a bit strange, or a bit younger than I did last week, I probably do." Elaborating further, Carol explained that her decision to have surgery was due to the effects of her cancer treatment. "It's all part of feeling normal I suppose," she shared. "And not feeling normal, after you've had all that, you don't know what normal is anymore."

She added: "The more things you can do to make yourself feel normal, I did something to my face and I'm pleased and I'm happy, it was to make myself feel better about myself looking in the mirror and everything. I'll get that [points to her breast] back, which will be great because I'll be able to walk around with really no clothes on again, which will be good, for me, not for anyone else."

When asked why she wanted to return to Loose Women, Carol replied: "It's a lot of things that it's the right thing to do now. Like I said, I was feeling ill. I wasn't actually feeling like there was a lot of point in doing a lot of stuff. When you have cancer, and a lot of people have, and you recover, you have to wait five years before they give you the all clear but even then, there's no guarantees." The TV personality continued: "[The cancer] hasn't come back so I've had to go back to work, which is a really good thing actually. I'm really pleased to be here. I'm really nervous which is odd because I did over a 1000 shows."

Carol was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2014, and given the all-clear in September 2015 after six rounds of chemotherapy and a mastectomy. Further discussing her cancer diagnosis and treatment, Carol explained: “Yeah, early 2014 [I was diagnosed just after Celebrity Big Brother]. It took about two years really to get that out of my system because it was pretty brutal. Then last year I lost my sister to cancer, which was horrible and really sad. Another bad year. My other sister, she lost her partner as well [to cancer]."

