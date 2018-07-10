Maureen Nolan reveals youthful £7,500 facelift on Loose Women – but sister Coleen doesn’t approve The 64-year-old singer stunned viewers with the result

Maureen Nolan looked almost unrecognisable on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women when she revealed the results of her facelift – which set her back £7,500. The 64-year-old had decided to go under the knife after feeling depressed about her appearance when she looked in the mirror, and admitted that she now felt better than ever. "I feel fantastic now. It's still a little bit swollen here and there and a slight bruising. I feel great. I'm glad it's all over," she told the panel, including her sister Coleen Nolan. Coleen, however, was vocal about her disapproval towards the facelift, telling her sister that she was "really angry" when she had it done.

Maureen Nolan looked incredible following her facelift

"I could have sobbed – I was really angry at you [afterwards]. You look so tired and in pain. I just thought, you were beautiful to me, I thought, 'God why has she done that?'" Coleen confessed. The mother-of-three added: "If it had gone wrong I'd have been so angry. It's the risk." However, Coleen also admitted that her sister now looked "fantastic" and praised the hospital staff for looking after her. During the chat, panellist Gloria Hunniford admitted that she would like to go under the knife herself, but is put off by the idea because her late daughter, Caron Keating, underwent gruelling "real" hospital treatments during her cancer battle.

The before and after results!

Maureen isn’t the only person who has shown off the results of her facelift on Loose Women this month. Last week, Carol McGiffin made her comeback to the ITV daytime show following a five year absence, and was quick to admit that her youthful appearance was down to the procedure. Addressing her transformation, she told the audience: "I only had it three weeks ago. So if you're looking at me thinking I look a bit strange, or a bit younger than I did last week, I probably do." Elaborating further, Carol explained that her decision to have surgery was due to the effects of her cancer treatment. "It's all part of feeling normal I suppose."

