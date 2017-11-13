Kate surprises with faux bob on Remembrance Sunday The Duchess of Cambridge wore a black coat by Dolce & Gabbana

The Duchess of Cambridge unveiled a new look on Sunday, swapping her trademark Chelsea blow-dry for an equally elegant hairstyle. It appears Kate opted for a faux bob, tucking in the ends of her hair to achieve a shorter look. She chose a voluminous style, keeping her low chignon fastened in place using pin curls.

Kate, 35, was attending a Remembrance Sunday service with other members of the royal family. She watched from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as Prince Charles, her husband Prince William and Prince Harry laid wreaths at the Cenotaph. Kate beat the chill, wrapping up in a classic black coat by Dolce & Gabbana. The collarless coat, which is currently sold out online, is made from a virgin wool-silk blend and features gold buttons down the front.

Kate opted for a low chignon on Remembrance Sunday

The pregnant royal, who is expecting her third baby with Prince William, accessorised with a pair of £140 Oscar de la Renta gold-plated sun earrings, which she has previously worn during a tour of Germany over the summer. Kate also recycled her black Philip Treacy hat, which she donned in 2006 at William's passing out ceremony at Sandhurst.

The mother-of-two made a double appearance over the weekend, also stepping out on Saturday night to attend the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance. She joined the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Charles at the Royal Albert Hall, wearing a velvet black coat and poppy in honour of Britain's war heroes.

The Duchess wore a black Dolce & Gabbana coat

The event marked the centenaries of women's service in the regular Armed Forces, the Battle of Passchendaele, the creation of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the 100th birthday of Dame Vera Lynn. It also commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of El Alamein and the creation of the RAF Regiment.