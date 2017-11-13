Kourtney Kardashian debuts new short hair The reality TV star showcased her new look on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has gone for the chop! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked fantastic with a shorter hairstyle in a new photo posted on her Instagram account over the weekend. The mum-of-three rocked a choppy shoulder-length do in a bathroom selfie, which saw her pose in front of a mirror wearing jeans and a white crop top. The 38-year-old's new look was praised by fans, with one telling her: "Love the short hair," while another said: "Love the new look." A third simply added: "Hair goals."

The Kardashian family are renowned for experimenting with their looks. Kim Kardashian debuted her long, blonde hair during New York Fashion Week in September, which was created by her stylist Chris Appleton. In October, meanwhile Kris Jenner was pictured with silver-white hair on her birthday, in photos posted by Kim and Khloe.

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous with a new, short hairstyle

It's been a busy time in the Kardashian family, with Kim and husband Kayne West expecting their third baby via a surrogate, and Khloe and Kylie also rumoured to be pregnant. Kourtney – who shares children Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and two-year-old Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick – recently opened up about her own pregnancy style. She told PeopleStyle: "Don't feel like you have to hide your bump and just dress for your body." The mum-of-three also added that she's more a fan of figure-hugging ensembles rather than shapeless items during pregnancy. "I think if you wear too much oversized stuff, it can make you look bigger than you are. Just embrace it!" she added.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner with blonde hair

Kourtney is renowned for her timeless sense of style, and launched her debut collection for online retailer PrettyLittleThings in October. The reality TV star designed a 40 piece, capsule collection which includes an abundance of dresses, faux fur jackets, and biker shorts, as well as a strong footwear offering. Whilst talking about her collection, Kourtney said: “My Inspiration behind the collection was Studio 54, 70s Cher vibes, we wanted to do bright colours like, add a little life to it with sequins and faux fur and it’s tuned out really amazing…”