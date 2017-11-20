Selena Gomez debuts stunning hair transformation Selena Gomez has dyed her usual brunette locks blonde

Selena Gomez has surprised fans by going blonde, sharing photos of her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram. In the two artistic snaps, the It Ain't Me singer posed for the camera with her new blonde locks cut into a blunt bob. She captioned the first photo: "So I am blonde now." The star's fans were quick to praise the daring new look, with one writing: "Yes my love. You look so cute," while another added: "I love the new look of yours, you're slaying again."

Selena debuted her new look on Sunday

Selena debuted her new look at the AMAs on Sunday night, where she looked stunning in a black leather mini dress. She later changed into a white dress and trainers for her first performance since her kidney transplant over the summer. Selena's friend, Francia Raisa, donated her kidney to the singer when she was just months away from dialysis due to her Lupus. Speaking about the difficult time in her life, Selena told Today: "My kidneys were just done. I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. That was the day I came home – when I found out and she did it… I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death."

Since her recovery, Selena has been spotted out and about with her former flame, Justin Bieber, and a source revealed to People that the pair are back together. The insider said: "It just got too crazy last week with all the attention," adding that the couple are "great and very happy". Justin was also spotted liking a photo of Selena on a fan account before quickly unliking it during the American Music Awards.