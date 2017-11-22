Chrissy Teigen shows off new fringe after announcing pregnancy The model and her husband John Legend are expecting their second baby

Chrissy Teigen is rocking a new look. The pregnant model, who is expecting her second baby with husband John Legend, has showed off a dramatic transformation – a fringe! Chrissy took to Instagram to share a video of her bluntly cut fringe, which has an overall choppy feel and bold texture. "I did it! Thank you @jenatkinhair and @priscillavalles!!!" Chrissy wrote.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, who works with Khloé Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Katy Perry and Sofia Vergara, was heard saying in the video: "Just got banged... it really is her hair." Admiring her new do, Chrissy added: "It's my hair, I love it! You are talented!" Jen also shared a collage of Chrissy's new look, and joked: "Congrats to @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen on the addition to their family... Chrissy’s new bangs (oh and another baby)."

Chrissy has got a fringe!

The day before, the expectant star had asked fans to help her decide whether she should go for the chop. She uploaded a poll – BANGS (CUTE!) (YOLO!) or NO BANGS (INSTANT REGRET) and despite thousands urging her against it, Chrissy went ahead and did it anyway. "It looks amazing!!!" one follower commented, while a second wrote: "I knew it! That type of cut looks great."

Chrissy, 31, and her husband John, 38, are set to welcome their second child. The doting mum announced the happy news with a little help from the couple's 19-month-old daughter Luna, sharing an Instagram video showing the toddler gently stroking her mum's tummy. "What's in there?" Chrissy asks her little girl, who sweetly replies: "Baby." Alongside the clip, Chrissy joked in the caption: "It's John's!" John responded to the clip by commenting: "Maury will have the final say on this."

Earlier this month, Chrissy spoke to E! News about expanding her family, and although she stayed mum on her pregnancy news, she did hint that a new baby might soon be on the way. "We're still trying," she said. "I mean, hopefully in the next few years, because for me I really want to just knock 'em out. That's my dream. I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life. Not for the rest of my life, but for the rest of my fertile life! So we'll see."