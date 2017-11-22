Nicole Richie debuts purple hair - and fans approve The TV star added some lavender highlights for a bold new look

TV personality and fashion designer Nicole Richie has added a touch of lavender to her hair to celebrate the holiday season. The 36-year-old typically changes up her locks this time of year to brighten up her mood. "I always tend to go lighter and brighter towards the fall and winter because I wear a lot of dark colours so I need a little colour in my life," she tells Us Weekly, adding she finds lavender to be a "cooling, peaceful" colour. The look was created by Joico beauty company's stylist Larisa Love using the brand's Color Butter product, which Richie points out isn't permanent.

All of my lavender dreams coming true today with @Joico 🔮💜 #colorbutter #sponsored A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

Nicole Richie took to Instagram to showcase her new hair

"The best thing about this is it's something you can do at home and it's temporary, it comes out in ten washes," Richie shares.Since the star enjoys trying out different hair styles often, a temporary look is a welcome change from going through lengthy salon treatments. "A few years ago, I went through a stage of dyeing my hair and it was something that I had to go to a salon for, and it's permanent," she explains. "You have to bleach your hair before and it's permanent, it's a totally different process."

Nicole often experiments with her hair colour

Over the years, Richie has transformed her blonde locks to brown and has also sported eye-catching streaks ranging from midnight blue to pink, but some of these processes proved to be stressful on her tresses. "I dealt with some breakage and had to start fresh and grow it out all over again,” she tells People Style, explaining she chose to get a pixie cut to help heal her damaged hair. Thankfully, she doesn't have to worry about repairing her split ends after using Joico products. She adds, "There's a conditioning aspect to the formula, so you wash it out and it actually leaves your hair very soft, so it actually kind of cures every issue that I've ever had with hair colour."