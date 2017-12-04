Blake Lively is totally unrecognisable with dark brown pixie crop The actress is known for her flowing blonde hair

Blake Lively was a far cry from her usual self as she showed off a brand new look on Instagram. The former Gossip Girl star swapped her flowing blonde hair for a dark brown pixie crop, and looked like a different person altogether. In the caption, the actress explained that she is working on her new film The Rhythm Section, hence her dramatic makeover.

Blake still managed to look utterly gorgeous with her drastic change of hair colour. A couple of fans likened her to French British actress Charlotte Gainsbourg while many gave their seal of approval. "Love your hair like this!!" wrote one fan. "I'm sure it's a wig BUT You look fanfreakintastic with short dark hair!!" posted another.

Blake is filming new spy thriller The Rhythm Section

In the new spy thriller, which is slated for release in 2019, Blake plays a woman who seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that kills her family. The Hollywood star will likely be seen in a series of disguises; last month, Blake was spotted looking totally dishevelled in a ratty oversized jacket and a pair of baggy pink tracksuits as she filmed on the streets of Dublin. She sported a dark blonde, unkempt wig – a far cry from her signature red carpet glamour.

Her husband Ryan Reynolds playfully took to Instagram in his usual hysterical way, and poked fun at his wife's scruffy look. "#nofilter," he captioned a photo of Blake in character, scoring over a million likes.

Her husband Ryan Reynolds poked fun at her dramatic new look

The 30-year-old star recently discussed her role in the film, and the double standard of actresses always having to be likeable. "You always see that thing in movies where if a woman is a prostitute or a sex worker, you always think, 'I don't want the guys to be grossed out by her,'" Blake said on Vanity Fair's The Limelight podcast. "We have to still make her kind of sexy... tragically sexy, but you know, music video." She continued: "If you drive down skid row, that's not what you see. That's not the truth. So it's really important to us to show a woman who society has written off, and society has forgotten about."