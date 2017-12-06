Pippa follows in Kate's footsteps with new hairstyle The Duchess of Cambridge's sister showcased a new hair look during a visit to Bristol Royal Children's Hospital

Pippa Middleton showcased a new hairstyle this week – and she looked just like her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge. Pippa was paying a visit to Bristol Royal Children's Hospital, and sported a shoulder-length cropped bob, which was styled in bouncy waves – Kate's trademark hair look. Pippa looked stylish dressed in a black polo neck jumper teamed with a vibrant, pinstriped skirt as she spent time with patients and their families at the children's hospital.

STORY: The many simularities between Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton visted the Bristol Royal Children's Hospital

The kind-hearted 34-year-old was at the hospital as part of work as a British Heart Foundation ambassador. Pippa is supporting the charity's Christmas appeal to raise money for pioneering research into congenital heart disease. The philanthropist said that it was a "huge honour to spend time with such brave children," and that she was inspired by the positive energy of the children, and the impressive work being done by the medical team.

STORY: Kate surprises with short haircut at Wimbledon

Pippa is an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation

Pippa's hair was previously compared to her big sister Kate's when she went for the chop back in May. She was first spotted with her chic new do while cycling in London, with her freshly chopped hair styled in a sleek, straight do. The style resembled Kate's new look debuted at Wimbledon this year - who looked sensational after cutting her hair a few inches shorter and dying it a rich chestnut brown hue, adding an extra bounce to her trademark loose waves.

Pippa's hair boasted a striking likeness to big sister Kate's

It has been an exciting year for Pippa, who is set to become an auntie for the third time after the news of Kate's pregnancy was announced in September. Back in May, meanwhile, she tied the knot with James Matthews, in what was dubbed "the wedding of the year". Pippa and James exchanged vows in the bride's hometown in Berkshire.