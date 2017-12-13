Rochelle Humes undergoes beauty transformation after daughter's heartbreaking revelation The Saturdays singer is embracing her natural beauty all thanks to her four-year-old daughter

Rochelle Humes is often complimented on her hair, and has been known to experiment with different styles over the years. The TV presenter tends to wear her brunette hair straight – but has vowed to change this following a heartbreaking revelation from her young daughter, Alaia-Mai. The doting mum-of-two took to Instagram on Tuesday, telling followers that her little girl recently told her that she didn’t like having curly hair, because "she didn’t look like a princess". The Saturdays singer went on to explain that she was worried that she had encouraged her daughter's way of thinking by frequently straightening her own hair in front of her.

STORY: Rochelle Humes reveals daughter gets jelous when she and Marvin kiss

Rochelle Humes revealed her hair transformation inspired by her daughter

From now on, Rochelle has decided that she will embrace her natural beauty, telling fans: "My four year old little girl Alaia has been telling me for a while that she doesn't like her curly hair, at first (as us Mums do) I didn't think it was a big deal. Once I realised this wasn't a phase I asked her why she didn't like her curls. It broke my heart when she told me it was because she didn't look like a Princess, and I quote 'I don't Mummy because Elsa and Rapunzel have long straight hair'".

Rochelle's daughter Alaia-Mai didn't like her curly hair - but the doting mum is hoping to change this

She continued: "It then dawned on me that maybe this issue started closer to home because, all she has ever known is her Mummy to style her hair straight, when in fact mine is naturally curly too. So moving forward into the NY I decided to finally embrace everything that make me ME. She is already over the moon that we have 'matching hair'!! My curls are a far cry from what they used to be but, I'm hoping with less heat and a little TLC they will come back to life. So this is for you Alaia-Mai, Mummy's hair IDOL."

Rochelle shares daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina with husband Marvin Humes

Comments soon followed after Rochelle's heartwarming post. Fellow mum Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "YES!! I blooming love it," while a fellow mum said: "I have the same conversation all the time, it's always Elsa hair!" Others loved her new look: "You look amazing, it really suits you," one said, while another added: "Bring on the curl revolution!"

Alaia-Mai is Rochelle and Marvin Humes oldest daughter. The celebrity couple are also parents to Valentina - who they welcomed in March. Our world is now complete Valentina Raine Humes – Happy birthday little one," Rochelle wrote alongside a sweet photo showing her cradling her newborn. JLS star Marvin added: "Couldn't be a happier or prouder man, what another incredible blessing! My beautiful wife gave birth to our 2nd girl Valentina Raine Humes."