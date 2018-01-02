Jools Oliver has gone for the chop! See her stylish hair transformation The Little Bird designer looks lovely with a subtle new look

Jools Oliver welcomed in the New Year in with a new hairstyle – and she looks great! Jamie Oliver's wife was pictured in a recent Instagram stories video rocking a sweeping side fringe. In the footage, the mother-of-five was seen with her long, brown hair tied up in a ponytail while wearing a festive jumper. Jools was first spotted with her new look on Christmas Day, when Jamie uploaded another short video on the popular social media platform showing his wife and four of his children dancing on the table to Christmas songs. The former model looked stylish with a seventies style curtain fringe.

The Oliver family certainly made the most of the festive season, and to mark the end of 2017 gathered together to watch a firework display. Jamie posted footage showing him and second oldest daughter Daisy, 13, having fun with Instagram filters as they enjoyed the view. In the background, seven-year-old Buddy was heard exclaiming with excitement: "I love them," as he watched the fireworks.

Jools Oliver was pictured on husband Jamie's Instagram stories with a fringe

Jools was also treated to a number of handmade gifts over Christmas, including a drawing by her eight-year-old daughter Petal. The mother-of-five got her fans talking after she shared a picture of her gift, which showed all six members of her family and a space for "the next child". Jools wrote: "One of my fav presents from Petal... loving the additional extra!!!! (absolutely not an announcement)!!!!"

The stylish mum rocked a seventies inspired hair look over Christmas

Jools' followers were quick to comment on the adorable picture. One said: "This is the sweetest thing ever! Wishful thinking, haha!" A second wrote: "That's one way to start the rumour mill." A third posted: "Ha classic. I have 6 children and they live in fear of ‘The Announcement’. I told them we couldn’t go to Disneyland until everyone was old enough to remember it. Turns out they could be well into their 30’s before it happens."