'New Year, new blonde': See Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous new hair colour The Hollywood star looks stunning with her new lighter shade

Actress Reese Witherspoon has started the New Year with a bang by dying her hair a gorgeous lighter shade of blonde. The actress looked stunning in a new video clip on her Instagram Stories, which she posted on Thursday. The Legally Blonde star lived up to the film's name with her sassy new hair colour, featuring cool layering to frame her face. Reese said: "New Year, new blonde," as she showed off the new style to her social media fans. Reese's hairdressers can be seen behind her in the clip and photo, with the star thanking her stylists for her new look.

Reese is known for her positive attitude to life and the star rounded off the year with a heartfelt message to her Instagram followers. She told them: "What a year!! 2017 has been a great year of adventure for me, working in new places, and discovering new friends. Thank you to ALL OF YOU who follow me. I have the best Insta-family! You are all so supportive, inspiring and loving! Here’s to another year of awesome books and great TV & movies, fashion, friends, travel, cute dogs (of course!) and keeping each other inspired."

In December, Reese shared one of her beauty secrets with her fans, revealing her lipstick of the moment. Posting a snap of herself applying the lip colour, she wrote: "Yes, this is how I do a last minute lip check and yes I like my lipstick to match my outfit! (P.S. This shade of @ElizabethArden’s #RedDoorRed is one of my favourite holiday party picks.) #HolidayReady."

Perhaps Reese's new look is in preparation for her upcoming ten-part series for Apple, with close friend Jennifer Aniston. The pair are set to play journalists on a breakfast show. The star's new project comes shortly after the success the HBO show Big Little Lies, in which Reese starred with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz.