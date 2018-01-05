Get a professional blow-dry at home by following these easy steps Because everyone wants salon-looking hair all the time...

There's nothing better than leaving a salon with a picture perfect blow-dry, but that finish doesn't last forever.But with a host of products on the market aimed at helping you become a pro hairdresser in the comfort of your own home, you can now recreate the salon-ready look quickly and easily. We spoke to some of the U.K.'s top hair experts and asked for their tips on perfecting a blow-dry at home. "To get the best blow-dry at home, always start by using a volume building shampoo, Dylan Brittain, Artistic Director, Salon Owner of Rainbow Room International George Square, told us. "This will provide fullness, body and shine to flyaway hair.

MORE: Is it safe to dye your hair when pregnant?

"While wet, flip your hair to the opposite side from where it falls naturally, as this is where it lies most flat. Use a comb, draw a line from your eyebrow moving diagonally back to the crown and see instant volume. To re-direct the root, blow-dry sopping wet hair upside down with a high-powered pro hairdryer."

Get salon-looking hair every day of the week

For Neil Barton, Goldwell Ambassador and Owner of Neil Barton Hairdressing, the right hairdryer is of vital importance. "I always rely on a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, which is ultra lightweight so it's easy to handle," he explained. "Look for a hairdryer that has multiple heat settings including a cold air switch to set the hair in place. Also look for one that comes with attachments such as a diffuser and various sizes of nozzles so it's versatile and can create a variety of styles."

Once the blow-dry is complete, Dylan recommends using hot rollers and keeping them in for at least 20 minutes to create extra bounce. "Finish by teasing the hair. Gather it at the crown of the head and gently backcomb 2 to 3-inch sections down from the roots then brush through with fingers to soften."