Emma Watson's hairstyles throughout the years have varied from shoulder-length curls to a striking pixie cut. Most recently, the actress was spotted with a subtle new look when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Friday. The talented star shared the photo to tell fans about the latest novel for her book club, Our Shared Shelf. In the photo, Emma looked chic with a short, choppy fringe. Her Parisian-style look was a hit with her followers, with one telling her: "I'm digging the bangs. Super cute," while another said: "I love this look." A third added: "Your haircut is amazing!"

Emma Watson looks gorgeous with a short, choppy fringe

The 27-year-old Harry Potter star showcased her new look two days later when she graced the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Emma posed for photographs with her A-list friends throughout the night, and shared a snap on social media of her with stars including Susan Sarandon, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria and America Ferrera. Emma – a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador - has long been vocal about the Time's Up campaign, and like many other stars, turned up to the awards show in a black dress in a show of solidarity against sexual assault. The women's rights activist chose to wear a statement gown by Ronald van der Kamp, which featured a pleated high neck, exaggerated shoulders and a floor-length skirt with thigh-high splits, and teamed it with a pair of leg-lengthening ribbon heels.

Emma posed with her A-list friends at the Golden Globes

The Harry Potter star turned up to the ceremony with activist Marai Larasi

Beauty-wise, Emma's hair was styled in an elegant up-do – allowing for all eyes to focus on her freshly-chopped fringe. A glowy base and sweep of bronzer highlighted her complexion, and a bright red lipstick completed her look. Along with dressing in black, Emma took another opportunity to support women's rights at the Golden Globes, by bringing along women's group leader, Marai Larasi as her guest. Marai is the executive director of Imkaan, a black-feminist British organisation dedicated to ending violence against women.