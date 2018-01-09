Meghan Markle styles hair in effortless updo for Brixton engagement The Suits star opted for a relaxed hair look

Meghan Markle switched up her signature beauty look for something a little different on Tuesday afternoon. The actress wore her hair tied back into a relaxed bun as she joined Prince Harry for an official engagement at the studios of youth-orientated radio station Reprezent FM, located at Pop Brixton.

The 36-year-old tied her hair back into a bun, with loose strands down to frame her face. She completed the look with natural make-up; a flawless base and nude lip added the perfect finishing touches.

Meghan Markle wore her hair in a relaxed bun

It was a new look for Meghan, who typically wears her long hair down, and was most recently seen with sleek, side-swept tresses for the royal family's outing to church at the Sandringham Estate on Christmas Day.

The former Suits star also used the occasion to showcase her support for British fashion, and looked fashion forward in a pale camel Smythe coat, a Marks and Spencer jumper and high-waisted Burberry trousers, with a Jigsaw scarf to keep her warm on the cold January day.

Meghan joined Prince Harry for an engagement in Brixton

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were greeted with cheers and applause from fans who had waited outside Pop Brixton in the hope of catching a glimpse of the couple on their way into the radio studios.

The radio station was founded in 2003 by former teacher Shane Carey, in response to a sudden increase in knife crime in nearby neighbourhood, Peckham. According to Mr Carey, Harry and Meghan approached him three days before Christmas, asking if they could come and see the station for themselves. "We didn't invite them, they approached us just before Christmas," he said. "I was asked to give a major presentation the next day and have been working on this non-stop ever since. The reason they are coming is because we are aligned very closely to their interests, we do a lot of work around mental health. The whole model of Reprezent is peer mentoring, and I know that is something that really interests Prince Harry."