Three ways to rock the hair accessories trend celebrities love The stars have taken the look from the runway to the red carpet – here’s how to get the look at home

There’s been a distinct recurring theme when it comes to hair styling on the catwalks over the past few seasons. While the signature braids, undone waves and out-there avant-garde styles come up time and time again, of late the point of difference is in the accessories – with session stylists turning to everything from ribbons and bows to crowns, clips and slides to update their looks.

Of course, the stars didn’t take long to catch on – everyone from Millie Bobby Brown to Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid has taken to the hair accessories trend. At 2018’s Golden Globes, 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford opted for a scattering of starry embellishments from jewellery designer Jennifer Behr across her side-swept hairstyle, prompting a wave of compliments from fans on Instagram, while Christina Hendricks’ low chignon was adorned with a velvet bow barrette.

Whether you want to update an everyday style or add a little extra something to your go-to party look, arming yourself with a shiny new collection of hair accessories is the easiest way to stay on-trend, no deft hands necessary. Here’s how we’ll be wearing them…

Bag a barrette

Clips and slides are set to be 2018’s easiest way to work accessorised hair – seen on the runways at J.W. Anderson and Ashley Williams, the look can be as simple as placing a grip above the ear to sweep hair to the side. A pearl-embellished barrette worn either side of your parting, like the models at Simone Rocha, is the perfect way to keep hair away from your face. The best thing? The look can be worn with all hair textures, and minimal styling – no morning blowdry needed.

Wrap it up

Ponytail-lovers can up the ante of their trademark style by simply wrapping with some ribbon or even – gasp – a scrunchie, as seen on the catwalk at Mansur Gavriel. Tie loosely, leaving strands falling at the front for a carefree finish. "When it comes to scrunchies, to keep it looking modern avoid choosing a massive one,” says Percy & Reed’s Adam Reed. "Keep the colour of the scrunchie plain too, nothing patterned or metallic!" Can’t face the nineties flashbacks? Opt instead for a minimally-adorned hair tie, like this one from ASOS.

Signature sparkle

Like actress Katherine Langford at this year’s Golden Globes, adding embellished accessories can take any hairstyle from daytime to evening. “It’s all about the prep,” says celebrity stylist Mark Hill. "You need a smooth finish to create a look like Katherine’s – so use a polishing product to reduce frizz and give control. Place your hair accessories gently, smoothing as you go, then finish with a spritz of hairspray." Katherine’s jewels were from celebrity-favourite designer Jennifer Behr – for a similar look, try the Star Hair Comb from accessory brand Kitsch for just £10.32.